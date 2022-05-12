Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Last year, Anything Goes smashed multiple Box Office records at the Barbican Theatre, London, including the single highest grossing performance week for a musical in the Barbican’s 39-year history and the highest sales across a weekend for a musical, as audiences flooded through the doors for the 15-week sold out season – this week it’s in Edinburgh, at the Festival Theatre until Sunday.

The critically acclaimed show features a star cast including Kerry Ellis as Reno Sweeney and New Tricks’ Denis Lawson as Moonface Martin, Simon Callow – Saturday and Sunday performances only in Edinburgh – as Elisha Whitney and EastEnders’ Bonnie Langford as Evangeline Harcourt.

Bonnie Langford gives Edinburgh Evening News Entertainment Editor a tour backstage at Anything Goes

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love...

This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre’s most memorable songs including I Get A Kick Out of You, Anything Goes, You’re the Top, Blow, Gabriel, Blow, It’s De-Lovely, Friendship and Buddie Beware and will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas.

Cast changes for weekday performances at the Fetsival Theatre will see Elisha Whitney played by Clive Hayward and the ship’s Captain played by Eu Jin Hwang.

Anything Goes runs until Sunday, tickets are available here.

