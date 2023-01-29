1 . Conifox Adventure Park

Kirkliston's Conifox Adventure Park puts the fun into February this half-term with a bumper package of fantastic family activities. From wizarding lessons to teddy workshops, discos, Frozen singalong cinema and a Nerf battlezone, there’s no excuse for boredom on this school break. The entertainment starts on 1st February with Teddy Workshop, a chance for little ones to create their own furry Teddy-Tastic friend after a play in the Activity Centre. Suitable for babies to 12-year-olds, there are three sessions each day on various dates. Friday nights are the perfect time for family discos when the Activity Centre will open in the evening for an exclusive session where all ages will be invited to strut their stuff on the dancefloor. DJs Mark Martin and Claire Kinnaird will entertain guests with fun, games and prizes, together with a bumper 2-hour play session. The Nerf Battlezone is set for warring teams to fight it out from 4th – 26th February, with four hour-long sessions each day on various dates. Suitable for children ages 5 upwards with an accompanying adult and entry to the outdoor Adventure Park included in the ticket price. At the start of the half-term break, Professor Artemis’ Conifox Wizard School opens for the new intake. On 11th and 12th February our students and their adults can learn how to brew potions, cast spells, make slime and create delicious wizarding treats in an event inspired by the world of Harry Potter and delivered by Fun Scientists. Four, hour-long lessons will be held each day. For more information, visit www.conifox.co.uk/whats-on.

Photo: sub