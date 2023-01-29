With schools due to stop for the mid-term holiday week next month, we’ve been looking at what parents and carers can do with their youngsters in and around Edinburgh.
The Capital’s schools will be closed during the school week of February 13-17 for the annual holiday break, with parents and carers looking for ways to keep their little ones entertained that week.
There is so much on offer for parents and carers to do with their children that week, including outdoor classrooms, the circus, theatre and musical shows, a sci-fi convention and out of this world activities. While discounted train tickets also give families the opportunity to maybe take a day trip somewhere.
1. Conifox Adventure Park
Kirkliston's Conifox Adventure Park puts the fun into February this half-term with a bumper package of fantastic family activities. From wizarding lessons to teddy workshops, discos, Frozen singalong cinema and a Nerf battlezone, there’s no excuse for boredom on this school break. The entertainment starts on 1st February with Teddy Workshop, a chance for little ones to create their own furry Teddy-Tastic friend after a play in the Activity Centre. Suitable for babies to 12-year-olds, there are three sessions each day on various dates.
Friday nights are the perfect time for family discos when the Activity Centre will open in the evening for an exclusive session where all ages will be invited to strut their stuff on the dancefloor. DJs Mark Martin and Claire Kinnaird will entertain guests with fun, games and prizes, together with a bumper 2-hour play session.
The Nerf Battlezone is set for warring teams to fight it out from 4th – 26th February, with four hour-long sessions each day on various dates. Suitable for children ages 5 upwards with an accompanying adult and entry to the outdoor Adventure Park included in the ticket price.
At the start of the half-term break, Professor Artemis’ Conifox Wizard School opens for the new intake. On 11th and 12th February our students and their adults can learn how to brew potions, cast spells, make slime and create delicious wizarding treats in an event inspired by the world of Harry Potter and delivered by Fun Scientists. Four, hour-long lessons will be held each day.
For more information, visit www.conifox.co.uk/whats-on.
Photo: sub
2. Big Kid Circus
Big Kid Circus comes to the car park of the Gyle Shopping Centre from February 13-19, weekdays 3pm & 7pm / Saturday 1pm, 4pm and 7pm / Sunday 1pm and 3.30pm. Big Kid Circus presents its new show MAYHEM - full of excitement for the whole family and loads of surprises which will keep you on the edge of your seats. Tickets available at www.bigkidcircus.co.uk/event/circus-in-edinburgh/ or call 07766552211.
Photo: sub
3. Take a train
Ahead of the February break, Scotrail is launching a half-price ticket sale on all off-peak train fares, with millions of tickets available giving people across the country an opportunity to explore Scotland by rail for less. Customers can buy their discounted tickets between Thursday, January 26 and Thursday, February 2 inclusive, with travel valid between January 26 and February 28 inclusive. So whether it's taking a quick one-hour train journey to Glasgow, heading north to Dundee or Aberdeen or travelling south to say Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester or even London for a day trip, now is the best time to take a trip by train.
The half-price tickets can be purchased by quoting the promo code SALE23 at scotrail.co.uk/sale. Plus, ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid can be used in conjunction with this offer, which means up to four children can travel, for £1 return each, with each adult. Photo by Jane Barlow.
Photo: Jane Barlow
4. Capital Sci-Fi Con
Capital Sci Fi Con is a fantastic family day out happening in Edinburgh on February 11 and 12 at the 02 Academy in Chesser. Tickets from £9 and under 5's go free. This is a great opportunity for your little ones to meet their favourite Superheroes and movie characters as well as lots more photo opportunities and entertainment. Stars of TV and film will be in attendance including Braveheart actor James Cosmo and Jimmy Vee, who played R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Go to: www.capitalscificon.co.uk/tickets.html for tickets. Every penny of profit goes to Children's Hospices Across Scotland, so every ticket sold really does make a big difference to families in Scotland.
Photo by Scott Louden, taken at the 2020 event.
Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden