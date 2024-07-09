Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two emergency demonstrations in support of Ukraine are to be held in Edinburgh today, following yesterday’s horrifying attack on a children’s cancer hospital in Kiev.

On Monday, July 8, Russia struck several hospitals across Ukraine, including Okhmatdyt, a children's cancer hospital in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. These strikes claimed the lives of at least 36 civilians, including at least two in Okhmatdyt - the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.

Protesters will gather at the Russian Consulate at 58 Melville Street from 4.30pm until 5.30pm, with another protest due to be held at the Mound from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Vladimir Putin and his "Children's rights commissioner" Maria-Lvova Belova, for the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia. The forcible transfer of children from one group to another is prohibited explicitly in Article II of the Genocide Convention.

People marched from Edinburgh Castle to the Scottish Parliament to mark the one year anniversary last year. Photo: PA

The Edinburgh protests today are being organised by the Ukrainian Victory Campaign.

In a Facebook post about the protests, the group said: “Show Russia that it cannot commit genocide with impunity. Protest with us, and write to your MP about sending Ukraine the weapons to win and call for the complete diplomatic isolation of the terrorist state.”