Edinburgh to hold two emergency demonstrations for Ukraine today after Russia's attacks on hospitals
On Monday, July 8, Russia struck several hospitals across Ukraine, including Okhmatdyt, a children's cancer hospital in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. These strikes claimed the lives of at least 36 civilians, including at least two in Okhmatdyt - the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.
Protesters will gather at the Russian Consulate at 58 Melville Street from 4.30pm until 5.30pm, with another protest due to be held at the Mound from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Vladimir Putin and his "Children's rights commissioner" Maria-Lvova Belova, for the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia. The forcible transfer of children from one group to another is prohibited explicitly in Article II of the Genocide Convention.
The Edinburgh protests today are being organised by the Ukrainian Victory Campaign.
In a Facebook post about the protests, the group said: “Show Russia that it cannot commit genocide with impunity. Protest with us, and write to your MP about sending Ukraine the weapons to win and call for the complete diplomatic isolation of the terrorist state.”
The ICC has also issued arrest warrants against Sergey Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov for crimes against humanity, specifically their targeting of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine still lacks air defence systems to defend itself from Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure, as illustrated yesterday.
