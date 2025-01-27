Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh will host a special concert for Ukraine next month to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of February 24, 2022, Russia launched its campaign to destroy Ukraine and its people. Since then, for three years now, we have witnessed daily violations of international law, daily war crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine and the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers.

We have also witnessed the extraordinary resolve and courage of the Ukrainian people as they first defended themselves against the Russian onslaught and then began to push the invaders out of occupied territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crimean singing sensation and Ukrainian TV star Elzara Batalova will perform at the special show in Edinburgh. | Submitted

On and around the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, Edinburgh will host events to demonstrate solidarity with the country and its people, and pay respect to its sacrifices and its struggle for freedom.

This will culminate on February 25 at the Usher Hall with a special tribute concert, ‘Ukraine Forever!’, produced and promoted by Edinburgh’s branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain with committee member Matthew Zajac.

The Solo Way Choir will also perform at the Usher Hall. | Submitted

The show’s organisers said: “Ukraine Forever! will acknowledge the seriousness and tragedy of this anniversary. But it will also celebrate the strength and resilience of Ukraine, its independence and its growing status as a leading defender, if not the leading defender of modern, pluralistic, democratic freedoms across the world.

“The show’s ticket price is low. We do aim to raise funds for humanitarian support for Ukraine, but it is equally important for us to produce this large-scale public event to bring together many hundreds of displaced Ukrainians along with Scots in an expression of solidarity and love, to highlight Ukraine’s continuing struggle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be just £12, with a collection at the end to support humanitarian aid to Ukraine. For tickets, call 0131 228 1155 or email [email protected].

Kvity Ukraini will perform at the special anniversary concert in Edinburgh on February 24. | Submitted

The show’s producer, Matthew Zajac, added: “With the uncertainty of the new US presidency, Ukraine needs our support now more than ever as it continues its fight against terror and dictatorship.

“Our parents and grandparents defeated fascism 80 years ago and Ukraine is fighting to defeat fascism today on behalf of us all. Please show your support for this fight by paying just £12 to attend our concert.

“It will be a night full of wonderful music and words as Scottish and Ukrainian artists come together in a celebration of art, civilised values and defiance. Слава Україні! Slava Ukraini!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oberih Edinburgh Ukranian Choir will also perform at the Usher Hall concert. | Submitted

Ukraine Forever! is produced by Matthew Zajac and AUGB Edinburgh with support from Usher Hall and Edinburgh City Council. The concert will feature video messages from Ukraine alongside a programme of music and poetry from Ukrainian and Scottish artists including Crimean singing sensation Elzara Batalova, Glasgow’s all-women Ukrainian choir Solo Way and Ukrainian opera star Oksana Mavrodi.

Scotland has played its part to support Ukraine’s government and people. Voluntary groups across the country continue to organise and send aid to Ukraine, while the Scottish Government and people have welcomed more than 20,000 displaced Ukrainians with shelter and safety.