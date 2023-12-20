Edinburgh to London trains cancelled this morning due to 'a shortage of train crew'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those travelling between Edinburgh and London this morning by train have been told that services have been cancelled due to a “shortage of train crew”.

The 5.40am Edinburgh Waverley to London’s King’s Cross train was cancelled this morning, with passengers advised to instead catch the 5.48am train from Edinburgh to London.

And the 10.30am service from London’s King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley was also cancelled due to a lack of staff, with those due to travel on this train advised to use their ticket for other London to Edinburgh trains today.

The shortage of train crew also led to the 7.52am Aberdeen to London’s King’s Cross train starting from Edinburgh this morning, with buses provided for those travelling from north of Edinburgh to the English Capital.

On X, formerly Twitter, LNER posted last night at 7.26pm: “Due to a shortage of train crew 20/12/23 05:40 #Edinburgh to #LondonKingsCross due 09:40 has been cancelled. Customers are advised to travel on LNER 05:48 #Edinburgh to #LondonKingsCross service.”