Edinburgh traveller discovers massive African huntsman spider in suitcase after returning from Africa

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST

An Edinburgh resident was given a shock when they returned home from a holiday to find a massive spider in their suitcase.

The African huntsman spider was discovered by the spooked traveller, who had just returned from a work placement in Africa, at a property in Boswall Drive, Edinburgh, on Sunday, June 25. The creature was trapped inside a plastic box and the Scottish SPCA were called to come and collect the adventurous arachnid. Despite being venomous with an intimidating size and look, African huntsman spiders are reluctant to bite and are not considered dangerous to humans.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Catherine Atterton, said: “The spider was very fast, and about 10cm in size. Huntsman spiders are known for their speed and their ability to jump, so I was glad the member of the public had managed to contain the spider.

This African Huntsman spider was discovered in the suitcase of a person from Edinburgh when they returned from a trip to Africa.This African Huntsman spider was discovered in the suitcase of a person from Edinburgh when they returned from a trip to Africa.
“Thankfully the spider was none the worse for wear after their long journey and was taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to quarantine. We’ve been liaising with our contacts and have a home down in Kent lined up with a specialist where this huntsman can happily live out the rest of their life. We know a lot of people find spiders frightening but, to the Scottish SPCA, they’re just another animal who needs our help. If anyone finds an animal in distress they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for help and advice.”

