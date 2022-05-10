Margaret Runcie, 96, joined residents of Edinburgh’s Whitefoord House as she planted a tree on the grounds during the event on Tuesday.

Mrs Runcie, who was born in Hertfordshire and now lives in Haddington, served as a Petty Officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS) in the Second World War.

In June 1844, she was posted to Royal Naval Air Station Crail in Fife at the age of 18. There, she served as a radio mechanic for 785 Squadron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her job included changing batteries from aircraft returning from missions, usually at night. During her service, which continued until the end of 1946, Margaret lived in Crail House, which was a mile from the base.

While Mrs Runcie was born in England, she spent much of her military leave travelling through Scotland, where she eventually settled after marrying her husband Ken in 1956.

She planted a crab apple tree, which was sponsored by the Association of Wrens and Women of the Naval Services Edinburgh Branch. The Royal Naval Association Edinburgh branch also planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Margaret Runcie, 96, joined residents of Edinburgh’s Whitefoord House as she planted a tree on the grounds during the event on Tuesday. Photo: Murray K Kerr

Margaret said: “I’m delighted to be here planting this tree on behalf of The Association of Wrens and Women of the Naval Services to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen and her father, King George, were an immense inspiration to all servicemen and women throughout the war so it’s an honour to be here celebrating the 70th year of her reign.”

Whitefoord House is a supported housing facility run by Scottish Veterans Residences (SVR), a charity that provides accommodation and services for UK military veterans who are experiencing homelessness.