Gail Porter has slammed the Edinburgh Fringe after being priced out of performing in her home town this summer.

The TV presenter and actress, 53, sold out a number of stand-up comedy shows at last year’s Fringe – but she says can't afford to return to this August, as accommodation costs are too expensive.

Gail hinted that the “greed” of property landlords was to blame, and says she had been unable to find any suitable accommodation in the city at less than £2000 for a 10-day run.

Edinburgh-born TV personality Gail Porter says she's been priced out of performing at the Fringe this summer. Photo: Gail Porter

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Portobello High School pupil wrote: “Was so excited to go the @edfringe this year, but I have been priced out by the soaring costs of B&Bs. My home town.

“I feel so sorry for new young performers that won’t be able to afford accommodation. I’m gutted Edinburgh has done this. Greed is awful.”

A spokesperson fgor the Fringe replied to Gail's post, saying: “Totally understand your frustration, Gail – please know we're doing what we can to find solutions, be it through discussions with govt or negotiating affordable options for artists.

“Please give our team a shout via [email protected] and they'll do what they can to help.”

Joppa-raised Gail, who now lives in London, responded, writing: “Thank you for your response. I just feel for so many people I know that are not coming to my home. Just really upsetting x x.”

In a separate post, on her Instagram account, Gail told her 76.5k followers, said was “incredibly gutted” to have to miss out on performimg at the Fringe this year.

She wrote: “All these new lovely hopeful humans that want to perform, make people think, smile, cry, laugh… they can’t afford to stay in my home town. I’m so so incredibly gutted.”

Among those who responded to Gail was BBC Radio Scotland presenter and River City actor Grant Stott, who said he sympathised with her.

“Ouch that's hellish Gail. I know exactly what you're saying though. It's off the scale.”