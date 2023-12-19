Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Management consultancy firm Alba Partners has entered a long-term sponsorship agreement with Edinburgh University Association Football Club to support the development and growth of its Performance Football Programme.

The announcement follows the company’s recent decision to base its global headquarters in Edinburgh as part of a major expansion which will see the recruitment of 20 consultants over the next 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alba Partners managing director, Richard Jacobs, joined Edinburgh University AFC”s manager, Sean McAuley, before their Lowland League tie with Albion Rovers on Saturday, December 9, to formally confirm the first instalment of support which, over the next four years of the agreement, is anticipated to surpass £5000.

Richard Jacobs of ALBA with Edinburgh University Association Football Club manager, Sean McAuley, and players immediately before the Albion Rovers match at Peffermill on 9 December. Photo by Stewart Atwood.

Stewart MacKinnon, chairman of Edinburgh University AFC, said: “Alba Partners is providing crucial support to our club as we strive to develop and grow the Performance Football Programme at Edinburgh University Association Football Club (EUAFC).

“Although we have access to some of the finest sporting facilities in the world and incredible strength and conditioning expertise at the University, the football programme at EUAFC is substantially funded by sponsorships and donations from supporters, staff, and former players.

“Our club is one of the Scottish Lowland League’s underdogs, seeking to overcome the odds every week in a massively competitive division. Nevertheless, we hope students, young players, and senior clubs across Scotland recognise EUAFC's relentless focus on player growth and development and we are hugely grateful to Alba Partners for their support which will help us level the playing field going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alba Partners managing director, Richard Jacobs, said: “Following the decision to locate Alba Partners global headquarters in our native Scotland, we have been exploring ways in which to support organisations that share our ethos of ambition, hard work and developing people to perform at the highest of their abilities.

Richard Jacobs of ALBA with Edinburgh University Association Football Club Manager, Sean McAuley. Photo by Stewart Attwood.