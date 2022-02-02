Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The vigil will be held near Arthur’s Seat, where flowers and candles will be laid in tribute to Fawziyah Javed, who died in September. There will also be speeches and poems before an optional gentle hike to the top of the historic peak.

Fawziyah’s mother Yasmin said: “It’s five months ago and it still feels as though it's not happened. It feels so, so surreal and the pain is as raw as it was on that day.

Fawziyah with her parents Mohammed and Yasmin Javed.

“As her mother I feel so helpless. It's really, really difficult. She was an only child and about to have a baby.”

Fawziyah was on a short break to the Capital from her home in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, when she died following an alleged incident on Arthur's Seat.

Her husband appeared in court in September charged with her murder. Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea as he appeared in private during a short hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Friday’s vigil will take place at 4.30pm – the same time as a parallel one in Leeds, where Fawziyah’s parents live.

Fawziyah Javed at her graduation from Sheffield University.

Yasmin said: “The baby’s due date was February 4. Since this happened we have been absolutely grief stricken and we still are, but a lot of friends said why don't you do something on that day to bring people together and remember Fawziyah and the baby, so we decided to have this vigil in Leeds and also in Edinburgh.

"It has touched the hearts of many, many people that knew her and didn't know her. I have been inundated with messages from all round the world. People have contacted me via the GoFundMe page and have emailed me.

"It's going to bring together everybody that wants to be there and there are going to be speeches by various people and it's going to be very emotional.”

Among those attending the Edinburgh vigil will be Yasmin’s cousin Adnan Hanif, who is studying at Edinburgh University.

Chloe Whyte, who is organising the event, said there would be speeches from representatives of a local women’s aid organisation and others, as well as poems and a minute’s silence.

“We’re also going to have an opportunity to lay candles, flowers and other tokens. Anything that is donate-able will later on be taken to women’s refuges.”

People are asked to gather at the grassy steps by the Scottish Parliament pools for 4.30pm

Those taking part are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. And they are reminded to wrap up warm and bring torches.

In the run-up to Christmas, Fawziyah’s parents decided to honour her memory with donations to bring seasonal cheer to homeless people and sick children in the city where she died. Fawziyah, who worked as an employment lawyer, had been involved with many charities, including ones working with the homeless, vulnerable young people and women and children.

Yasmin said they had given money to homeless charity Social Bite and the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, as well as St George’s Crypt, a homeless charity in Leeds, while other family and friends had given to various other charities in memory of Fawziyah.

