The best places to get out and about for a walk in and around Edinburgh as winter comes
Edinburgh has some lovely areas, hills and walkways to go for a pleasant stroll on a sunny autumn day, either alone or with friends and family. There are many waterways, parks and green spaces in the Capital for residents and visitors to enjoy. With so much to see and do along the way. Edinburgh has a lot to offer for outdoor lovers and there are many great walking trails. We’ve highlighted 10 of the best.
1. Water of Leith
This 22 mile waterway runs from the Pentland Hills down to the shore at Leith, with a path following it all the way down, including through Dean Village (pictured). Photo by Scott Louden. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
2. The Meadows
Situated in the centre of Edinburgh, the Meadows is a popular spot for walking in the Capital and for people meeting up or going for a cycle or jog. Pic Lisa Ferguson. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Holyrood Park
Another city centre hotspot for walkers and people going out for a cycle or a jog, Holyrood Park includes Duddingston Loch and St Margaret's Loch around Arthur's Seat, with Dunsapie Loch at the top of the hill also. Arthur's Seat offers some stunning views of Edinburgh and surrounding areas. Photo by Scott Louden. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
4. The Union Canal
The Union Canal, full name the Edinburgh and Glasgow Union Canal, runs from Falkirk to Edinburgh, constructed to bring minerals, especially coal, to the capital. It is now a popular walking route in the Capital, with walkers often heading into Colinton Dell from the Canal. Pic Lisa Ferguson. Photo: Lisa Ferguson