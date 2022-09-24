Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

And the Capital will also be the second sunniest place north of the border, the study claimed.

A total of 112 towns and cities across the UK were included in the research, which took into account predictions on ground frost, rainfall, sunshine hours, snow days, wind speed and mean temperature.

Autumn sunshine near Balerno - Edinburgh is forecast to have 94 hours' sunshine this autumn. Picture: Anne Kilgour.

Gillingham in Kent emerged as the UK town predicted to have the best autumn, with 122 sunshine hours and an overall score of 8.5 out of 10. Inverness was deemed the city expected to have the worst autumn weather in the UK with an overall score of 0.8 out of ten.

And the study put Glasgow top in Scotland with a score of 4.3 out of ten, even though it is forecast to have more rain and less sunshine than the Capital, whose score was 3.2.

Autumn rainfall in Edinburgh is predicted to be 72mm compared with 99mm for Glasgow, 168mm for Inverness, 86mm for Livingston and 83mm for Aberdeen.

The Capital is predicted to have 94 hours of sunshine this autumn, with only Aberdeen expected to have more – 96 hours – while Glasgow is forecast to have 86 hours of sunshine.

Edinburgh is forecast to have more days of ground frost – 19 compared with Glasgow’s 17 – and more days with snow lying – 0.4 to Glasgow’s 0.1. And the Capital is expected to be colder – with a mean temperature of 9.5C against Glasgow’s 9.9C.

Despite being top in Scotland, Glasgow was ranked 87th out of 112 for the whole of the UK, with Edinburgh in 101st place, Aberdeen 106th and Livingston 109th.