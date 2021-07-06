The Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland shop at Raeburn Place, Stockbridge which has faced losses of over £1,000 due to flooding in Edinburgh (Photo: Google Maps).

Donation bags amounting to £300 worth of stock were damaged at the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland shop at Raeburn Place, Stockbridge due to the flooding on Sunday afternoon.

The Stockbridge charity shop also suffered a loss of around £1,000 due to the shop being closed for two days.

The charity said that staff at the Edinburgh store were “so upset at the mess” they found at the shop on Monday morning and are urging the local community to make donations following the damages.

A Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland spokesperson added: “While they realise that all the shops in the area are reeling from this extreme weather, they are appealing to the local community for donations to help them recover this shortfall.”

Remony Kerray, shop manager said: “It is so disappointing that this has happened.

“The fact that local people have gone the trouble of donating their pre-loved boutique items to us and now we are are unable to sell them is such a shame.

“Peoples’ donations of goods mean more to us than a just a donation, it’s the difference between people surviving or really living.

"We need donations to fund support services for people in the area living with chest, heart and stroke conditions, including Covid-19, to get back home from hospital and to live life to the full.”

The currently closed shop is hoping to re-open on Wednesday.

Donations can be handed into the shop or you can call 0131 332 3883 to arrange a drop off time.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.