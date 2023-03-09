News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Snow blankets Edinburgh - in pictures

Overnight snow hits Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 8:22am

The people of Edinburgh woke up to see the city covered in snow after an icy blast of wintry weather last night.

Locals took to social media to share pictures of the snowy scenes in their area on Thursday morning, with many delighted to see the white stuff.

The snow is forecast to continue, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow in Edinburgh across Thursday and Friday. It warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected.

1. Snow on the hill

Corstorphine Hill in the background was covered in snow this morning after last night's wintry weather.

Photo: KQ

2. Paw-some snow

This dog didn't know what to make of the snow this morning!

Photo: GS

3. Winter wonderland

This wonderful wintry shot of the Union Canal was taken this morning.

Photo: KQ

4. All white

The scene in South Queensferry this morning, after snow hit the town last night.

Photo: GS

