Edinburgh weather: Snow blankets Edinburgh - in pictures
Overnight snow hits Edinburgh
The people of Edinburgh woke up to see the city covered in snow after an icy blast of wintry weather last night.
Locals took to social media to share pictures of the snowy scenes in their area on Thursday morning, with many delighted to see the white stuff.
The snow is forecast to continue, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow in Edinburgh across Thursday and Friday. It warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected.
