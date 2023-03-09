Overnight snow hits Edinburgh

The people of Edinburgh woke up to see the city covered in snow after an icy blast of wintry weather last night.

Locals took to social media to share pictures of the snowy scenes in their area on Thursday morning, with many delighted to see the white stuff.

The snow is forecast to continue, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow in Edinburgh across Thursday and Friday. It warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected.

1 . Snow on the hill Corstorphine Hill in the background was covered in snow this morning after last night's wintry weather.

2 . Paw-some snow This dog didn't know what to make of the snow this morning!

3 . Winter wonderland This wonderful wintry shot of the Union Canal was taken this morning.

4 . All white The scene in South Queensferry this morning, after snow hit the town last night.