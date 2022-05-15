Visitors flocked to Edinbrick 2022 to see the stunning LEGO models on show

Edinburgh welcomes Edinbrick 2022 with incredible LEGO models on show at Potterrow Dome

A one-day LEGO exhibition came to the Capital at the weekend, with visitors having been wowed by a collection of colourful and creative models.

By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 1:58 pm

The much-anticipated event, which sold out in days, saw hundreds travel to the Potterrow Dome in Bristow Square to cast their eyes over the models, which ranged from cars and trains to battlegrounds, music concerts and a museum.

Some builders said they had taken years to make their models, while others created them in just a matter of weeks.

These are some of the incredible works which were on show at Edinbrick 2022.

1. Edinbrick returns for 2022

Hundreds flocked to Edinburgh's Potterrow Dome on Saturday to see LEGO models created by talented people from across Scotland.

Photo: Rhoda Morrison

2. Jurassic Park World mash-up

Martin and Alex Duffy showed off their Jurassic Park-inspired model, which included many dinosaur figures, the iconic Jurassic Park entrance and even Owen Grady zip-lining to safety.

Photo: Rhoda Morrison

3. A closer look...

A close-up look at the details of Alex's and Martin's Jurassic Park creation.

Photo: Rhoda Morrison

4. Music concert and volley ball game

Vlad Zapotoczny with his inventive creation, featuring a volleyball game, a crowd watching a music concert and an entertainment area with games, a bar and stalls.

Photo: Rhoda Morrison

