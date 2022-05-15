The much-anticipated event, which sold out in days, saw hundreds travel to the Potterrow Dome in Bristow Square to cast their eyes over the models, which ranged from cars and trains to battlegrounds, music concerts and a museum.

Some builders said they had taken years to make their models, while others created them in just a matter of weeks.

These are some of the incredible works which were on show at Edinbrick 2022.

1. Edinbrick returns for 2022 Hundreds flocked to Edinburgh's Potterrow Dome on Saturday to see LEGO models created by talented people from across Scotland.

2. Jurassic Park World mash-up Martin and Alex Duffy showed off their Jurassic Park-inspired model, which included many dinosaur figures, the iconic Jurassic Park entrance and even Owen Grady zip-lining to safety.

3. A closer look... A close-up look at the details of Alex's and Martin's Jurassic Park creation.

4. Music concert and volley ball game Vlad Zapotoczny with his inventive creation, featuring a volleyball game, a crowd watching a music concert and an entertainment area with games, a bar and stalls.