Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine: Liz Truss must act now to freeze energy bills

It comes as the Lib Dems tabled legislation in Parliament, signed by Ms Jardine, to cancel October's energy bill rise - saving the average household £1,500 this year.

Ms Jardine said: “Liz Truss and the Conservatives have spent months failing to act on soaring energy bills, leaving local residents in despair and small businesses going to the wall. It is time that Conservative MPs finally listened to Lib Dem calls to freeze energy bills to save families and pensioners from an economic catastrophe this winter. We have tabled a Bill to freeze energy bills, which could be brought in on day one to offer the help needed.”

The draft Bill would also offer grants to small businesses of up to £50,000 to cover 80 per cent of their energy bills, saving pubs, restaurants and high street shops from closing their doors this winter.

Christine Jardine MP (Lib Dems).

The Liberal Democrats are calling on Conservative MPs to back their legislation to offer immediate help to local families and businesses with the cost of living crisis.