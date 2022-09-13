Edinburgh West politicians pay tribute to The Queen

The royal household’s representative in Edinburgh, the Lord Lieutenant Robert Aldridge, said: “Throughout HM the Queen’s extraordinary reign, she showed great appreciation for her ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland. During her countless visits to Edinburgh, she reached out to our charities, veterans, serving personnel, hospitals and children and won a very special place in the hearts of Scottish people.

“Over her seven-decade reign, she has shown unwavering and inspirational dedication to the nation and I pay tribute to her years of service. I’m sure her legacy will be special and longstanding.

“I had the pleasure of meeting her in June at our historic Ceremony of the Keys and it has been my privilege and honour to be her personal representative in Edinburgh. To many she is the nation’s mother and grandmother and it is with great sadness that I convey, on behalf of the Scottish capital, our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to all the members of the royal family at this very sad time.”

The official opening of Queensferry Crossing by HM The Queen in 2017. Photo by Michael Gillen.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said: “Queen Elizabeth II represented perhaps the greatest life of public service in the history of our country. Our family of nations is in mourning.

“For seven decades she has been our country’s most recognisable ambassador. Whether it be her wartime service, her patronage of more than 600 charities or her Covid-19 broadcast to the nation, she has been a beacon for so many people. The Queen was loved and touched lives the world over.

“She will be remembered not only as the longest reigning monarch these isles have ever seen but as a steadfast and loyal sovereign, devoted to the wellbeing of her people,

“In 1947, the 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth declared to the British Commonwealth that her whole life, whether it be long or short, would be devoted to its service. By any measure that promise has been more than fulfilled.

“The thoughts of myself, my family and all of the Scottish Liberal Democrats are with the Queen’s family and friends at this time.”

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine (Lib Dems) said: "I am profoundly saddened by the death of Her Majesty who has served this country so faithfully all of her life.

"In an ever-changing world she provided constancy and stability for our nation.

"Her duty, warmth and compassion were immeasurable. We have been privileged to live during her reign.