A popular Leith Walk pub is undergoing a deep clean after a suspected break out of the norovirus. A sign on the doors of the Foot of the Walk reads: "Due to circumstances out with our control, our pub will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The pub is owned by JD Wetherspoon, which has confirmed the popular bar will be back open on Wednesday, February 15, after a deep clean by a specialist agency.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “There was a suspected norovirus outbreak at the pub with some customers and staff reporting unwell. The pub has been closed as a precaution and the pub is undergoing a thorough deep clean by a specialist hygiene agency. The pub will be reopen Wednesday morning.”