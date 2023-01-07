News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh what's on: Here are 10 shows coming to Edinburgh theatres in 2023

The Capital has an enviable theatre scene, and 2023 looks like it’s going to be a promising year!

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago

Edinburgh is expecting some wonderful theatre and music to visit the city in the coming year.

Here are 10 shows that are arriving in the Capital in 2023.

Edinburgh Pure Pizza offering free pizza to residents from takeaway in Morningside Drive

1. Packed programme

We take a look at 10 shows coming to Edinburgh theatres in 2023.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Jersey Boys

Jersey Boys - the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - will be at the Playhouse at the end of January and the beginning of February.

Photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Photo Sales

3. Janey Godley

Janey Godley will be performing at the Festival Theatre on February 19.

Photo: John Devlin

Photo Sales

4. Michael McIntyre Live

Michael McIntyre Live will be hitting the Playhouse on March 9 this year.

Photo: Press Association Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3