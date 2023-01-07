The Capital has an enviable theatre scene, and 2023 looks like it’s going to be a promising year!
Edinburgh is expecting some wonderful theatre and music to visit the city in the coming year.
Here are 10 shows that are arriving in the Capital in 2023.
1. Packed programme
We take a look at 10 shows coming to Edinburgh theatres in 2023.
Photo: Contributed
2. Jersey Boys
Jersey Boys - the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - will be at the Playhouse at the end of January and the beginning of February.
Photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
3. Janey Godley
Janey Godley will be performing at the Festival Theatre on February 19.
Photo: John Devlin
4. Michael McIntyre Live
Michael McIntyre Live will be hitting the Playhouse on March 9 this year.
Photo: Press Association Images