Edinburgh woman 'desperately worried' for beloved pet dog missing for two days from Slateford area

The ‘friendly’ terrier disappeared under a hole in a railway fence

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 5th May 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:50 BST

A local dog owner is ‘desperate’ to find her beloved pet, who has gone missing from Edinburgh.

Bloc the terrier has been missing since the morning of Wednesday, May 3. He was on a walk with his owner, Tricia Alderson, along the canal near Redhall Park, when he ran under a fence and onto the railway. He never returned to his owner, and has not been seen since. Tricia, who has looked after Bloc since he was 11 weeks old, said she “fears the worst”, as her pup usually always returns to her when he is called. She said: "He is a terrier who loves to follow his nose and chase, but in eight years he has always come back, so we are desperately worried.”

Bloc is eight and a half, and is a black, brindle and grey Jack Russell and Westie mix. He is micro-chipped and wearing a collar.

Bloc the terrier has been missing from Edinburgh since May 3.Bloc the terrier has been missing from Edinburgh since May 3.
Tricia said she and her partner John are “distraught and desperate”. She continued: “We discuss endlessly what could have happened to him, why he broke the habit of a lifetime by not coming back to me.” The couple had a holiday booked for next week, however, they are planning on staying home to look for Bloc if he isn’t found before then. In an attempt to get their pup back, Tracie has offered a reward to anyone who can return him to them. She has urged anyone with information on Bloc’s whereabouts to call 07711849162.

