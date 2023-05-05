A local dog owner is ‘desperate’ to find her beloved pet, who has gone missing from Edinburgh.

Bloc the terrier has been missing since the morning of Wednesday, May 3. He was on a walk with his owner, Tricia Alderson, along the canal near Redhall Park, when he ran under a fence and onto the railway. He never returned to his owner, and has not been seen since. Tricia, who has looked after Bloc since he was 11 weeks old, said she “fears the worst”, as her pup usually always returns to her when he is called. She said: "He is a terrier who loves to follow his nose and chase, but in eight years he has always come back, so we are desperately worried.”

Bloc is eight and a half, and is a black, brindle and grey Jack Russell and Westie mix. He is micro-chipped and wearing a collar.

