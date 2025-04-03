Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lucia Gorman was an Edinburgh student when an unsuspecting snap was taken of her in a nightclub seven years ago.

The photo, which shows Lucia looking comically disinterested as her friend Patrick speaks into her ear, would soon become a viral meme and be shared millions of times – it is now one of the most famous memes in digital history.

Taken in Edinburgh’s Milk Club in 2018, the business student soon found herself being recognised in the street. Recalling the famous photo, Lucia said: “I thought it was pretty crazy when I first saw the meme.

“The phone was flying off the handles, people in Edinburgh would say ‘sorry to bother you, are you perhaps that girl in that meme?’ I thought his is quite crazy, I don't know how you know who I am, but yes I am.”

Lucia Gorman's face became known around the world after her night out at Milk Club Edinburgh | Will Ireland/PinPep

Speaking to Joe, the 24-year-old said she is often asked to recreate the viral snap but ‘really struggles’ to imitate it. Lucia said: “While it looks really staged, it was completely not and I was so off guard that I don’t even know how to do that face like people do.

“I can try but I just prefer to smile. I find it quite hard to do the like moody, grumpy, uninterested expressions, but maybe I should just get Patrick back in my ear again and we can try to recreate it.”

Now, seven years after the event, Lucia has now stepped in front of the camera seven years on to recreate the picture that made her famous alongside some of the internet’s most beloved memes.

She said: “Photo fails are so frustrating. There's always going to be one that my best friend loves, and I hate, or one I hate, and that she loves, and we're not posting the same one then. So it's definitely a great feature that you can end up saying you can both love the same photo.”

Lucia added: “If only I'd had it way back when that photo was taken, I think the story would have been quite different. We would could have been smiling.”