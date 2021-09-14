Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Samantha Anderson plans to walk 13 miles on Saturday, September 18, in memory of her mum Pauline Anderson, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2018 and passed away in 2020, aged 73.

Cash raised through the sponsored walk will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland who supported the Anderson family after her mother was diagnosed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Anderson is raising cash for Alzheimer Scotland.

Ms Anderson said the support she received from the charity was ‘invaluable’ and she now wants to make sure other families coping with Alzheimers have the same support.

She said: “It was subtle changes at first with mum and then the illness took hold of her all of a sudden.

“We had services and treatment lined up but the pandemic hit and a lot was put on hold and sadly her condition deteriorated quickly.

“I’m doing the Memory Walk because I want to give a little bit back to Alzheimer Scotland.

“The information and advice we got from them during mum’s illness was invaluable.

“They gave us lots of ideas for things we could do to help her such as listening to songs she liked, looking through photo albums and just making her laugh.

“I’d definitely encourage others to take part, it’s a great day out and a wonderful way to remember a loved one while raising money for a really good cause.”

Ms Anderson plans to walk the 13 miles from Newcraighall Road to Broomhouse, which marks the spot where her parents, who were childhood sweethearts, first met.

The couple met when they were only six and nine and Ms Anderson hopes this nostalgic walk will help her keep the memory of her late mother alive.

Scotland's Memory Walk brings communities together

Other fundraisers will take to the street this weekend as part of Scotland’s Memory Walk, an annual event raising cash for Alzheimer Scotland.

Everyone who supports the campaign will also be able to earn rewards and badges, there are also prizes and medals up for grabs this year.

Every penny raised as a result of Scotland’s Memory Walk will go directly towards the support Alzheimer Scotland offers across Scotland, including their 24-hour Freephone Dementia Helpline (0808 808 3000).

Dementia Advisor for Edinburgh, Elizabeth Campbell, said: “My role is fully funded through fundraised money and Scotland’s Memory Walk is one of the biggest fundraising events we have.

“But it’s not just about the fundraising. Scotland's Memory Walk brings communities together, children, adults and older adults.

“Many participants have something in common; they are walking for someone they care about, a person living with dementia, a carer or in memory of a loved one.

“We hope Scotland’s Memory Walk gives people the chance to honour their loved ones and feel connected to the dementia community across the country.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, or your ability, you can take part and help us to fulfil Alzheimer Scotland’s mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.