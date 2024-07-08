Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh woman has revealed she was “gutted” after spending £250 on a Glasgow hotel for the Stevie Nicks concert at the Hydro which was cancelled at short notice at the weekend.

Nikki from Edinburgh, who asked us not to reveal her surname, was among thousands of music fans who were left disappointed when the former Fleetwood Mac singer’s concert at the Hydro was cancelled at around 2pm on Saturday, July 6, just hours before she was due to take to the stage that evening.

Organisers said the 76-year-old music icon needs a "few days of recovery" following minor surgery for a leg injury. Her Manchester gig on Tuesday has also been postponed but the singer is set to return for two nights at London's Hyde Park next Friday and Saturday. Her Glasgow show is due to be rescheduled.

Stevie Nicks cancelled her show just hours before going on stage (Pic: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA)

Nikki revealed that she had already booked into her Glasgow hotel when she heard the concert had been cancelled. And she questioned the timing of the announcement by OVO Hydro.

Nikki revealed that she had already booked into her Glasgow hotel when she heard the concert had been cancelled. And she questioned the timing of the announcement by OVO Hydro.

Speaking on Saturday, she said: “I just travelled to Glasgow from Edinburgh and booked into our £250 a night Crown Plaza hotel room as a special treat to see Stevie Nicks at the Hydro, only to hear it's just been cancelled.

“Apparently due to minor surgery she had ‘recently’ on a leg problem, requiring a few days off to recover. I assume ‘recently’ does not mean today, so presumably planned and known before now!

“To leave her fans, many of whom have travelled further than me, incurring significant travel and hotel costs, you would have thought they could let us know more than a few hours before. Gutted.

“Others checking in only to find they too have wasted their time and money, there are lots of shocked and upset people.”

Glasgow's OVO Hydro, where former Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks was due to perform on Saturday. | AFP via Getty Images

In OVO Hydro’s social media post on Saturday at 1.48pm, the venue said: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday, July 6 and Manchester Tuesday, July 9 have been postponed.

“More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”