Jennifer Walsh was left fighting for her life after falling from a balcony in Croatia.

Jennifer Walsh suffered a brain bleed, skull fractures, a punctured lung and multiple broken bones after she fell from the height in Dubrovnik, where she was on holiday with a friend, on October 2.

The 22-year-old, who was given just a 50 per cent chance of survival, underwent emergency brain surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma, from which she awoke days later.

And her sister Sara, who launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of her medical treatment, has now announced that Jennifer is now fit to be flown home to Scotland in an air ambulance after doctors said she was expected to make a full recovery.

She said: "Jennifer has been able to say a few sentences which is so amazing.

"At this time she is still confused due to the trauma of the accident which is normal. We have also been informed by the doctors that she will make a full recovery.

"This is the news we all needed to hear, the news we all prayed for.”

She added that the family are still facing ‘a long road ahead’ but that her sister was ‘doing amazing already’.

"Day by day we are receiving more positive news about Jen,” said Sara, who described her sister as her ‘role model’ who has ‘always been by my side’.

"I can’t even explain how happy we are to hear this news, after getting told that there was a 50/50 chance of survival.

"You are such a fighter Jen, thinking about you everyday."

The fundraising page has raised almost £40,000, with just under £1,500 to be raised until the target is hit.

“We would just like to thank everyone for the donations, shares, love and positivity,” said Sara.

"Without the help of you guys, we wouldn’t be able to get our Jen home.

"We are forever grateful for everyone at this extremely hard time.”

To donate to the page, click here.

