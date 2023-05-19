A woman from Edinburgh has turned trash into cash and won £250 thanks to an innovative partnership. Kirsty Bond is the latest winner of the partnership between environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and behaviour change app LitterLotto.

The partnership, launched in November 2022, encourages more people to bin their litter and offers weekly prizes ranging from £50 to £500. The 25-year-old was encouraged to download the app after seeing her partner use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kirsty admits she wasn’t as keen on litter picking beforehand, she says it’s become part of her routine now and she’s trying to get others involved.

Kirsty won £250 by binning her litter through the LitterLotto app.

She said: “I’ve shared this with quite a few people because I think it’s exactly the sort of thing that’s needed to get people out and engaged and doing these sort of things.

“It’s quite a prevalent issue around here, I live between two stadiums. It becomes a habit, I’ll definitely keep going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’m delighted to see that Kirsty has been rewarded for doing the right thing through our partnership with LitterLotto.

“This collaboration is all about encouraging people to help tackle the country’s looming litter emergency and it’s brilliant to see people across the country getting involved. I’m looking forward to seeing many more Scottish winners benefitting from helping to keep Scotland beautiful.”

Dawn, campaign project manager at LitterLotto, said: “It's great to see our Scottish users benefiting from this regional jackpot. We hope that our partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful will encourage others to get involved.

“Our users help keep their communities clean and green and with LitterLotto you can win cash while doing good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This innovative venture is one of the many ways Keep Scotland Beautiful is tackling the litter emergency with a national poll conducted by the environmental charity earlier this year highlighting two thirds of people believe that litter is an issue in their local area, and 87 per cent believe that it is an issue across Scotland.