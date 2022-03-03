Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The five books were bought by a young fan named Jenny who became hooked on Harry Potter after listening to Rowling read from her debut novel at the Edinburgh Book Festival in August 1997.Jenny waited to have her copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone signed by the author, who wrote in black pen inside: "For Jenny, who does believe in magic (I do too, really) (but don't tell anyone)."Jenny, who was just seven years old, returned to the festival in 1998 and 1999 to listen to Rowling and have her books signed, and her collection also includes rare signed copies of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and the third novel in the series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.The hardback and paperback books will now go under the hammer at Bonhams' Fine Books and Manuscripts sale in London on March 23, where they are expected to fetch upto £15,000.Luke Batterham, Bonhams' books and manuscripts specialist, said on Thursday: "Jenny and her parents happened upon JK Rowling when she was appearing at her first Edinburgh Festival event."They became hooked on Harry Potter right from the beginning, and waited afterwards to have their book signed."Jenny and her family went back each year and managed to get other Harry Potter books signed. Of course, they could never have known in 1997 how these books would become a global phenomenon."They are now very valuable. We expect interest from all over the world."Among the highlights in Jenny's collection is her early paperback copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Estimated at £2000-4000, it was signed by Rowling and inscribed to Jenny after the author's appearance in the Teepee Tent, the smallest venue at the Book Festival, where she read extracts to an audience of fewer than 50 people.Jenny's mother recorded the event in her journal, writing: "We all went to hear Joanne Rowling reading from her first children's book 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' and were so impressed we bought a copy and Ms. Rowling signed it for Jenny."Jenny read 'Harry Potter' first, then me and now she is reading it again so Peter hasn't had a chance yet! It really is a very good read."She added: "Jenny was aged seven and very into wizards, magic, fairies and the like so when she took the book to be signed, she had a whispered question for Joanne Rowling -- hence the inscription in the book."By the time Jenny had her copy of Rowling's follow up, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, signed at the same event the following year, the wizarding tales were already becoming a literary phenomenon.Jenny's mother recalled: "We couldn't get tickets to her event so we queued with Jenny to sign her book. Already it was a different scenario to the previous year with far more people and more of a fan-based atmosphere."Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, published by Bloomsbury in June 1997, was the first of Rowling’s boy wizard novels and was written largely in cafes in Edinburgh. Rowling has claimed the book changed her life forever. In recent years, the rarest first edition copies have fetched huge sums at auction.