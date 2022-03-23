Edinburgh writer spotted kitty ‘cat-napping’ in security dog unit vehicle

An unexpected furry friend was caught sleeping inside a Secure Dog Unit Vehicle on a street in Edinburgh.

Writer Nick Jury was walking along North Castle Street when he spotted a black-and-white cat napping on the dashboard inside the van.

He shared his surprise at seeing the unexpected animal on Twitter, where he shared a photo of the dozing kitty.

Fellow social media users were clearly amused by this sighting. One replied: “That's the catnav”, while another joked: “That's the su-purr-visor”.

Writer Nick Jury was not expecting to see a cat when he walked past the security dog unit van! (Photo credit: Nick Jury)
