BREAKING
Edinburgh yoga: 10 yoga studios in Edinburgh to try, whether you're starting out or a seasoned pro

Thinking of getting into yoga, or looking for a new place to try out your skills, we’ve got you covered.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Whether you want to get fitter, more flexible, relieve stress or just try something new – yoga has it all. Here are 10 yoga studios across Edinburgh that might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Got a favourite yoga studio that we haven't mentioned below? Drop a comment and share your recommendation!

1. Yoga Studios in Edinburgh

This yoga studio can be found at 2 Ladyfield, near Haymarket.

2. Hot Yoga Edinburgh

Calm on Canning Street can be found in the west end.

3. Calm on Canning Street Yoga and Well-being Edinburgh

This New Town studio can be found at 71-75 Northumberland Street.

4. Tribe Yoga New Town

