Edinburgh Zoo Hallowe'en Spooktacular illuminated trail launched

Alice and Elliot, aged six and four got an exclusive sneak preview. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland invited Alice and Elliot, aged six and four to an exclusive sneak preview of its upcoming Edinburgh Zoo Spooktacular trail.

With help from NL Productions, the event is the first ever evening Hallowe’en event hosted by the wildlife conservation charity.

The evening promises a mixture of spectacular lights, Hallowe’en frights and spooky goings on to entertain the whole family.

Visitors are invited to come along to the zoo on select evenings in October to listen out for a rustling amongst the trees and peeping eyes as they make their way through the park, meeting lots of spooky characters from witches and wizards to scarecrows and spiders.

Tickets for Edinburgh Zoo Spooktacular are on sale now, and can be purchased from edinburghzoo.org.uk/halloween.