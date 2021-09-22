Edinburgh Zoo: New sloth enclosure marked with new bus adverts
Edinburgh Zoo is welcoming Scotland’s only sloths, with the launch of the new South American habitat opening to the public.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 12:16 pm
The zoo is marking the occasion with some new adverts on the side of a Lothian Bus.
The brand-new design celebrates the new arrivals; a male called Mo and a female named Fe.
The new addition has been added to the 26 route’s fleet alongside the other zoo themed designs including pandas, penguins and giraffes.
Lothian buses currently has over 30 zoo themed vehicles.