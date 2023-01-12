Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has written to the Chinese Consulate urging them to allow the two giant pandas - Tian Tian and Yang Guang - to remain at Edinburgh Zoo. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland announced last week that the pandas would return to China after living in Edinburgh for over 10 years.

In her letter, Ms Jardine (Lib Dems) said of the pandas: “They are now well accustomed to life in Edinburgh and their well-being should be carefully considered before a decision is taken.”

Ms Jardine is concerned about the impact on the panda’s health if they were removed them from their home at such a late stage in their life.

Christine Jardine MP is calling for the pandas to stay at Edinburgh Zoo.

She said: “Tian Tian and Yang Guang have become used to their environment and routine having been in Edinburgh for over ten years. It would be detrimental to their emotional, spiritual and physical welfare for them to be moved after such a long period of time.

“Hundreds of thousands of people visit Edinburgh Zoo every year to come and see the pandas who have become a wonderful and much-loved addition to our city. That is why I have written to the Chinese Consulate to see if they will think again and ensure the panda’s well-being has been carefully considered before this decision was taken.”

