Edinburgh Zoo shares adorable pictures of newly-hatched gentoo penguin chicks

Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity were delighted to report five chicks have emerged so far – and they are now hopeful that more will follow in the coming weeks.

Among the first to become parents again this year were Muffin and Mittens, who welcomed a new chick on Monday 2 May 2022, and Draco and Silvey, who welcomed two chicks on Sunday, May 8.

According to zookeepers, the first month is critical for the chick’s development and, as always, the dedicated team at RZSS will be keeping a close eye on the new arrivals as they continue to grow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has shared images of newly-hatched gentoo penguin chicks at Edinburgh Zoo – and they are super cute. Photo: RZSS

Keen penguin cam viewers have been able to catch a glimpse of the youngsters on the charity’s live webcams at edinburghzoo.org.uk/penguincam

The penguins always prove to be popular with visitors to Edinbugh Zoo – and last week, even the Princess Royal popped in to feed them on a visit to the Capital.

She and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, were in the city as members of the royal family visited the nations of the UK over the long weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple visited the Penguins’ Rock enclosure – which is home to gentoo, rockhopper and king penguins.

According to zookeepers, the first month is critical for the chick’s development and, as always, the dedicated team at RZSS will be keeping a close eye on the new arrivals as they continue to grow. Photo: RZSS

They met staff – including animal keeper Lisa Girot – and fed the penguins with blue whiting from a bucket.

Their visit on Friday was organised by the zoo’s community team.

Anne was shown around by Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) chief executive David Fields.

Alison Amivisca, community and discovery programme manager at RZSS, said: “We were delighted to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Edinburgh Zoo today as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity were delighted to report five chicks have emerged so far – and they are now hopeful that more will follow in the coming weeks. Photo: RZSS

“As our wildlife conservation charity’s royal patron, it was exciting to show The Princess Royal the work we are doing to help more communities connect with nature and inspire change.