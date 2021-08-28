Edinburgh Zoo welcomes three new endangered horses native to Mongolia
A trio of horses native to Mongolia have arrived at Edinburgh Zoo.
The three male Przewalski’s horses, all aged three, arrived safely at the zoo on Friday after travelling south from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park.
The wildlife conservation charity says it has a successful history with the endangered species at the wildlife park, near Kingussie.
This is the first time zoo visitors will be able to see Przewalski’s horses in the capital and learn how they were brought back after becoming extinct in the wild in the 1960s.
Jonathan Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “After arriving yesterday, our three new boys, Och, Tomor and Kumbish, are settling into their new home which is just beside our giraffes on the hilltop.
“It is really exciting to introduce our visitors to this amazing species and share the incredible story of Przewalski’s horses being brought back from extinction in the wild following the success of rewilding and reintroduction projects in their native Mongolia.
“This huge feat is directly attributable to the efforts of the zoo community and shows just how important a carefully managed captive population can be for safeguarding threatened wildlife around the world.”
Visitors hoping to spot Och, Tomor and Kumbish in their new home can find out more about visiting the zoo and booking tickets at edinburghzoo.org.uk/we-are-open
The Przewalski’s horse was brought back from extinction in the wild following the success of rewilding and reintroduction projects. Find out more about the species at https://www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/animals-and-attractions/animals/przewalskis-wild-horse/
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has protected threatened species in Scotland and around the world for over 100 years. As a leading conservation charity, it connects people to nature and safeguards wildlife across the globe.