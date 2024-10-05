Edinburgh's 10 ‘most peaceful’ places - including 'hidden gem' even most locals don't know

Here are the 10 most peaceful beauty spots in Edinburgh, according to a study.

A breathtaking local beauty spot has been named as the “most peaceful spot” in the UK – but nine other places featured in Edinburgh’s “most peaceful” list.

It comes as analysis by Earth.fm revealed where city residents and visitors can find tranquility in Scotland's capital city, after it was named the “noisiest” in the UK. By analysing visitors’ reviews that mention words like “quiet”, “relaxing”, “tranquil”, “calm”, and “peaceful”, researchers at Earth.fm gave each place a ‘Quiet Score’.

Claiming top spot to be named the “most peaceful spot in the country” was Dr Neil’s Garden, a hidden gem beauty spot that even many locals don’t know exists. The secluded garden ranked second globally, out of a huge 3,300+ places across the UK, mainland Europe and the US that were included in the research.

Where: 5 Old Church Lane, Duddingston, Edinburgh EH15 3PX. Taking top spot to be named the “most peaceful spot in the country” is Dr Neil’s Garden, a hidden gem beauty spot that even many locals don’t know exists. The secluded garden ranked second globally, out of a huge 3,300+ places across the UK, mainland Europe and the US that were included in the research. Lying next to the 12th Century Duddingston Kirk, where the lower slopes of Arthur’s Seat meet Duddingston Loch, Dr Neil’s Garden is an oasis of calm, which usually opens to the public around March to October each year. Described by Lonely Planet as Edinburgh’s “quintessential secret garden”, Dr Neil’s Garden began its life in 1963 as husband-and-wife GPs, Nancy and Andrew Neil, started cultivating a once “scrappy piece of wilderness” into a tranquil setting.

2. Dr Neil's Garden

Where: Address: 137 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BW. An unexpected oasis of calm just off the bustling Canongate, this stunning 17th century garden is a great spot to enjoy your lunch or just to find a bit of peace of quiet.

3. Dunbar’s Close Garden

Where: The Pentland Hills are a range of hills southwest of Edinburgh, Scotland. The range is around 20 miles in length, and runs southwest from Edinburgh towards Biggar and the upper Clydesdale. Ever popular with walkers, this beautiful area offers a welcome escape from the bustling city.

4. The Pentland Hills

Where: The Pentland Hills are a range of hills southwest of Edinburgh, Scotland. The range is around 20 miles in length, and runs southwest from Edinburgh towards Biggar and the upper Clydesdale. Ever popular with walkers, this beautiful area offers a welcome escape from the bustling city. Photo: Third Party

