New research has revealed the car makes models most often sent to scrap heap in Edinburgh – and Ford scored an unwanted double.

The Ford Focus came out on top as the most scrapped car model in the Capital, which perhaps isn’t so surprising given its popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the average age of scrapped vehicles sitting at around 14 years old, it’s easy to see why so many of these cars are now hitting the scrap heap – the Ford Focus has been among the most popular models sold in 2022 (according to TopGear), so many are likely to be coming to the end of their driveability.

New research has revealed the car models most often sent to scrap heap in Edinburgh – and the Ford Focus has taken the unwanted top spot.

The Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Astra followed as the second and third most scrapped car models in Edinburgh last year, with the Ford Fiesta and Ford Transit completing the top five.

Focusing on overall brands rather than models, Ford was revealed as the most scrapped in Scotland’s capital city last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three Ford models placing in the top ten most scrapped for the city, it was no surprise that Ford took the top spot.

The Ford Models which were scrapped most in Edinburgh in 2022 included the Focus (32.69% of all Fords) and Fiesta (26.4% of all Fords).

Ford was followed by Vauxhall, with the most scrapped models including the Corsa (33.49% of all Vauxhalls), Astra (30.64% of all Fords) and Zafira (9.26% of all Vauxhalls).

Dan Gick, Managing Director of Scrap Car Comparison, said: “It’s always interesting to sift through the data and see which cars are the most frequently scrapped across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, this is the sixth year running where we’ve seen the Ford Focus come out on top as the most scrapped car – a trend which we expect to see continue for many years to come.

“Popularity will always have a bearing on which cars are scrapped, and 2022’s results help to spotlight the enduring popularity of the Focus model in Edinburgh, even if many do eventually meet the scrap heap.

“After being broken down and crushed, every single one of these top scrapped cars and vans will be put to good use in a number of different ways.

“No matter the age of your car, it’s always worth trying to get as much life out of a vehicle as possible, but if you feel like your car is nearing the end of its life, it could be time to consider scrapping it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 most scrapped car models in 2022 in Edinburgh

1 – Ford Focus

2 – Vauxhall Corsa

3 – Vauxhall Astra

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 – Ford Fiesta

5 – Ford Transit

6 – Volkswagen Golf

7 – Renault Clio

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 – MINI Hatch

9 – Peugeot 207

10 – Honda Civic

You can view the full findings of the study at: https://www.scrapcarcomparison.co.uk/blog/most-scrapped-cars-scotland-2022/

Advertisement Hide Ad