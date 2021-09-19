Edinburgh's Airbnb hosts reach a 'new low' in key lock box location

In recent times the city’s Airbnb hosts have been using temporary padlock key-storing devices attached to railings in city parks to avoid legal issues.

But these new lock boxes appear to be permanent, having been secured onto a low wall – just inches above the pavement – in the centre of Dean Village.

An angry resident said: “We noticed two lock boxes have appeared on the public wall that surrounds the children’s playground near the lamp post at the bottom of Dean Path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two lock boxes on the wall surrounding the play area in Dean Village

"Not only do they spoil the look of the area, but they have also left the mess behind after drilling into the wall.”