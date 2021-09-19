Edinburgh's Airbnb hosts reach a 'new low' in key lock box location
Eagle-eyed Edinburgh Evening News readers have uncovered two new Airbnb key lock boxes on a wall surrounding a children's play area.
In recent times the city’s Airbnb hosts have been using temporary padlock key-storing devices attached to railings in city parks to avoid legal issues.
But these new lock boxes appear to be permanent, having been secured onto a low wall – just inches above the pavement – in the centre of Dean Village.
An angry resident said: “We noticed two lock boxes have appeared on the public wall that surrounds the children’s playground near the lamp post at the bottom of Dean Path.
"Not only do they spoil the look of the area, but they have also left the mess behind after drilling into the wall.”
Lock boxes allow Airbnb guests to enter a code to access a physical key. These boxes are usually installed on a door or a wall near the premises being let out.