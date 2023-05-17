News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Bake-Off winner Peter Sawkins leads National Numeracy Day event at Piershill Library

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th May 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 18:35 BST

Edinburgh’s Great British Bake-Off Winner and National Numeracy Ambassador Peter Sawkins led a reading group for local children at Piershill Library today, Wednesday, May 17, to help mark National Numeracy Day.

The national scheme, run by charity National Numeracy, aims to promote confidence through numbers and how we use them in our everyday lives.

After Bake-Off winner Peter led a reading group, a singing session led by library staff then took place, before the event finished with refreshments. The aim of the event was to show local children the variety of situations where maths and numeracy were important.

Great British Bake-Off Winner Peter Sawkins led a reading group for local children at Piershill Library today.Great British Bake-Off Winner Peter Sawkins led a reading group for local children at Piershill Library today.
Also in attendance were Depute Lord Provost, Councillor Lezley Marion-Cameron and Culture and Communities Convener Val Walker, alongside library colleagues, representatives from National Numeracy, Education Scotland, and the Scottish Book Trust.

Culture and Communities Convener Councillor Val Walker said: "I was delighted to attend the event today at Piershill Library to celebrate National Numeracy Day. It was fantastic to hear from National Numeracy Ambassador Peter Sawkins, and all the children who attended enjoyed it tremendously.

"I am proud that our libraries can host such diverse and fun events for our residents to enjoy."

