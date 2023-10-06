News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Bonaly Primary School pupils evacuated after bomb squad called to reports of military item

Antique military item removed from Edinburgh school’s grounds
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
A bomb squad was called to an Edinburgh school after a military item was discovered on the school grounds.

Police were called to Bonaly Primary School shortly before 1pm on Thursday, October 5, following reports of an antique military item having been found on the premises. Pupils were evacuated while the bomb disposal team carried out safety checks at the Bonaly Road school.

In a letter to parents, Bonaly Primary’s headteacher Kirstie Miller said: “We returned to school safely and I have personally checked in with all children and staff to reassure them. I would like to say a big thank you to the staff team and most importantly the children for following instructions calmly and sensibly.”

Police were called to Bonaly Primary School shortly before 1pm on Thursday, October 5.Police were called to Bonaly Primary School shortly before 1pm on Thursday, October 5.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a school premises in the Bonaly Road area of Edinburgh shortly before 1pm on Thursday, October 5, after an item, believed to be an antique military piece, was found. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and removed the item.”