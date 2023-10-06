Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bomb squad was called to an Edinburgh school after a military item was discovered on the school grounds.

Police were called to Bonaly Primary School shortly before 1pm on Thursday, October 5, following reports of an antique military item having been found on the premises. Pupils were evacuated while the bomb disposal team carried out safety checks at the Bonaly Road school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to parents, Bonaly Primary’s headteacher Kirstie Miller said: “We returned to school safely and I have personally checked in with all children and staff to reassure them. I would like to say a big thank you to the staff team and most importantly the children for following instructions calmly and sensibly.”

Police were called to Bonaly Primary School shortly before 1pm on Thursday, October 5.