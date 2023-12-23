Announcement sparks happy memories of old times at Caledonian Brewery, its beer festivals and that distinctive smell

News that Edinburgh's historic Caledonian Brewery is to be redeveloped for housing has sparked memories and caused disappointment among many Evening News readers.

Regeneration specialist Artisan Real Estate has ageed a deal with Heineken UK to build 170 homes at the 1.9 acre site on Slateford Road, which closed in 2022 after more than 150 years of brewing in the Capital.

The plan is for around 170 homes, incuding a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments through to duplex units and mews houses, of which 35 per cent will be affordable housing in line with the council policy.

Artisan Real Estate has agreed to acquire Edinburgh's historic Caledonian Brewery from Heineken UK.

Reacting to the news on social media, Stuart Rose said: “Have great memories of working in this brewery, fantastic people to work with.”

Frank G Campbell said: “My grandad Reid was the resident maintenance man, he and my mum and gran lived in a little apartment halfway down the stairs leading from Slateford Road into the brewery. Lots of fun as a boy roaming around the brewery and its grounds, great shame that it is being demolished even for housing.”

Tony McQue said he was “absolutely gutted” about the move. He continued: “This used to be so full of life with all the beer festivals. There was another offer put in to make it a working brewery again which was turned down, such a shame.”

And Alan L Gracie said: “Real shame I grew up nearby and I spent a lot of time at the beer festival – how things have changed.”

Ian Young highlighted the Capital’s strong heritage of brewing: “At one time there were 22 breweries in the Edinburgh area, from Slateford to Musselburgh.”

And several readers recalled the distinctive aroma which there used to be from the city’s breweries. Gordon Mcphie said: “Used to be great coming home to Edinburgh the smell from the brewing and in later times a pint of Deuchars.”

Gary Collins said: “Every morning in the 1960s the whole area reeked of brewing hops and malt when I was a kid.”

Norrie Gray described the move as a “disgrace”. He said: “It’s an iconic building – turn it into a museum, not houses.”