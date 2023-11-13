Communities across Edinburgh will come together in the coming weeks to celebrate Christmas, with festive lights switch-on events taking place across the Capital and beyond.
As well as the Christmas switch-ons listed below, Edinburgh Council has also listed lights switch-ons in Prestonfield on Monday, December 12 at 5.30pm, Stenhouse on Tuesday, November 29 at 6pm, and in Roseburn on Thursday, December 1 at 4.30pm.
If you have any community Christmas events in Edinburgh which you would like us to feature, please email, [email protected].
1. South Queensferry
The South Queensferry Christmas lights switch-on event takes place on Thursday, November 24, at 5.30pm. The Santa parade starts from Scotmid on The Loan at 5.45pm, then on to the High Steet for the light switch-on show featuring school choirs, a brass band, Forth Dimension, solo performers and more. Sponsored by BuzzWorks, organisers will have 200 light wands to give out free, courtesy of Diamond Financial. The 2016 event is pictured above. Photo: Alistair Pryde
2. Davidson's Mains
The Davidson's Mains Christmas Lights Switch-On and Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, November 25, with the Christmas Market: 12pm - 6pm and Christmas Lights Switch-On at 5pm, at Holy Cross Church, 36 Quality Street, Davidson’s Mains. Photo: Davidson's Mains Christmas Lights
3. Corstorphine
The Corstorphine Christmas Lights Switch-on event takes place on Thursday, November 30 at 6.30pm, at the village green beside Corstorphine Old Parish Church, Kirk Loan, to welcome in the festive season with the lighting of the Corstorphine Community Christmas tree and a visit from a special guest on his sleigh. Photo: Google Maps
4. Balerno
The Balerno Christmas Lights switch-on event will take place on Thursday, December 7 at Balerno Parish Church Garden from 6pm. The Dean Park Choir and Balerno & District Schools Pipe Band will perform at the event. The above photo was taken at at Christmas event in Balerno in 2013. Photo: Ian Georgeson