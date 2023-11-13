1 . South Queensferry

The South Queensferry Christmas lights switch-on event takes place on Thursday, November 24, at 5.30pm. The Santa parade starts from Scotmid on The Loan at 5.45pm, then on to the High Steet for the light switch-on show featuring school choirs, a brass band, Forth Dimension, solo performers and more. Sponsored by BuzzWorks, organisers will have 200 light wands to give out free, courtesy of Diamond Financial. The 2016 event is pictured above. Photo: Alistair Pryde