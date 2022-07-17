The Saughton-based team, formed in 1986, secured the status following an 18-month process which was rubber-stamped by members at its AGM last month.

Officials hope the Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation title will enable them to eventually employ coaches for community sessions and help boost the club’s funding avenues, with businesses now entitled to tax breaks for donations and sponsorship involving charities.

ClubTogether officer Harry Baird said: “This is a real landmark for Corstorphine and shows how we are progressing as a forward-thinking, family-friendly club.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating to Corstorphine Athletics Club should contact Harry Baird on [email protected] or Chris Peggie on [email protected]