Leith residents have enjoyed walking on the newly opened spacious streetscape on Elm Row in recent weeks – but that will soon change.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh residents have been left disappointed after parking bays were reinstated on Elm Row this week with some calling the move ‘a missed opportunity for a pleasant open space’.

In the last few years Elm Row has been largely restricted owing to the Trams to Newhaven (TTN) project that has seen the street undergo substantial works to improve the public realm space including landscaping, the return and restoration of the London Road clock and the street’s famous bronze pigeons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following the completed works, residents have been left ‘disappointed’ after learning parking bays will return to the street. Despite vehicular parking incorporated in the previous street design and the return of parking bays having always been part of the council’s plans following the completion TTN project, many have since voiced their disdain.

Parking bays returned to Elm Row this week which some residents found disappointing. Prior to the Trams to Newhaven Project, the City of Edinburgh Council detailed plans to reinstate parking following its completion, with street designs included in the consultation process. Ward councillor, James Dalgleish said 'a petition is currently being looked at to fully pedestrianise the area' which he hopes is ' passed onto the appropriate council committee'

One resident said what ‘could have been a great public place for people to enjoy’ is ‘soon to be ruined by cars’ with another labelling the parking spaces ‘a waste of public realm.’ Leith resident and local campaigner, Edward Tissiman, described Elm Row’s streetscape as ‘one of the few successes’ of public realm works relating to the tram extension but said it is now ‘about to be turned into a car park’.

Taking to social media, one resident said the design was a ‘travesty’.He said: “I walked down there on Saturday and was struck by the open area thinking how it could be used for community, musical and artistic events.” Another woman added: “Such a missed opportunity for a pleasant open space, and Plaza for coffee and drinks, which is so rare in Edinburgh.”

These views were echoed by David Hunter, convener of the Living Streets Edinburgh Group, who said: “We could have had a lovely pedestrian space here but with as much car parking crammed in as possible, and two separate cycle lanes, there's far too little room for walking. Especially galling is the tiny pavement at the very busy bus stops. Walking is supposed to be the priority but time and again we see it squeezed out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council advised that public consultation during 2018 and in 2021 revealed residents held concerns over loss of parking in the area, however a June 2021 council report stated that following the completion of the tram works officers could ‘investigate options to pedestrianise Elm Row at least one day per week’.

A Picture taken last week shows the public utilising the full width of the road on Elm Row. One resident described the return of parking pays as a ‘travesty.’ He said: “I walked down there on Saturday and was struck by the open area thinking how it could be used for community, musical and artistic events”

James Dalgleish, Leith Walk Labour councillor and planning convenor, said he understands disappointment held by some residents but explained residents and businesses took part in the consultation process in 2018 when the designs were made public. Cllr Dalgleish said: “I understand that it is not possible to change the current designs, however a petition is currently being looked at to fully pedestrianise the area and I very much hope information on this will passed onto the appropriate council committee.”

It is understood that a petition to fully pedestrianise the area will be taken to the transport committee in November.

Cllr Dalgleish added: “Leith Walk is a great area but we are very densely built up area, that means our public spaces are really valuable and we always need to be open to changes when designing public realm projects. I hope in the future we can keep focused on providing more green and open spaces for us all to use and enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad