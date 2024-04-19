Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s first ever Festival of Cultures will take place in June at Inverleith Park, with organisers currently calling on locals from different ethnic backgrounds to showcase their culture at the new event.

Organised by Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council (ELREC), Festival of Cultures will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, at Inverleith Park, Edinburgh, from 10am until 8pm. Celebrating diversity in Edinburgh, the event will feature food, music, dance and stalls showcasing different ethnic backgrounds.

ELREC Festival of Cultures stall manager Basia Ka is currently looking for eastern European, south Asian, Chinese and African stallholders to get involved in Festival of Cultures.

She said: “We all want all the different cultures to come together, this is a big diversity event and we want all cultures represented, selling good quality items from all over the world.

“In terms of food, we are looking for stallholders to sell fresh food from their region. And non-food stallholders to showcase arts and crafts from their region. It could also be clothing, anything really that represents the country they are from.

“The whole point of this event is to show off the food and culture of as many different countries as possible, bringing everyone together for a great weekend.

“So people can come along and experience different cultures, in terms of food and arts and crafts.”

Basia is looking forward to this inaugural event, and hopes it will become an annual showcase of culture in Edinburgh.

She said: “This is the first Festival of Cultures, so we are very excited. We have been getting a lot of interest on social media. I think it’s important to show what other cultures can offer, that people might not have experienced before.

“You can discover so many differennt cultures if you come along. People can come together at this event and introduce each other to their cultures and be open to other cultures.

“It’s also a great event for co-operative working together as well. It’s a networking opportunity you see. For small businesses to sell their products yes, but also to build up contacts.

“Hopefully this event becomes an annual fixture in Edinburgh, opening up so many cultures that people might not try otherwise, and also bring different businesses and cultures together here in Edinburgh.”