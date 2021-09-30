Edinburgh’s first female-centric bookstore proves to be a huge hit with Capital bookworms

Rare Birds Books has launched Scotland’s first female-centric bookshop in the heart of Edinburgh.

Opened last month, at 13 Raeburn Place in Stockbridge, Rare Birds Books welcomed over 2000 customers through its doors during its first month of trading, selling around 3000 books – proof that the nation’s love of reading has not abated following the end of lockdown.

In the weeks since opening, four books in particular have flown off the shelves.

Among Rare Birds Books bestsellers are Luckenbooth by local author Jenni Fagan, Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett and Things Remembered and Things Forgotten by Kyoko Nakajima.

Besides the books that customers have flocked to purchase, the store has also had to re-stock its now iconic tote bag and a number of the newly-launched scented candles, which are made to be paired with whatever genre you are reading.

True Crime scent and Writer’s Block have both flown off the shelves and are looking to be Christmas must-haves this year.

As well as stocking a huge amount of titles by female authors, Rare Birds Books has a scheme where members can choose to be part of its book club for three, six or 12 months, as well as on a rolling basis if needed.

Book club founder and shop owner, Rachel Wood, said: “The store was always supposed to be the physical representation of our beloved book club, and we are thrilled our rare birds have already shown so much support in these initial days of launch.

“So far online and in-store sales are neck and neck, so we like to think that our neighbours are enjoying visiting us in person, whilst the rest of our fans around the world continue to join us virtually month on month as we discuss our club picks.

“Now that we are allowed to start hosting events, we will be welcoming in readers from all over for shopping evenings, author events and in-person book club sessions – it’s going to be amazing.”

