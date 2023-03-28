An Edinburgh car park has been named the worst car park in Scotland according to Google reviews, and the third worst in the UK.

Research by Expert Security UK, which was carried out using Google Reviews, has identified a Gorgie Road car park as the worst in the country. The reviews for the Gorgie Road Pay and Display site at Riverside House include complaints about the pothole-covered surface and its abundance of fly-tipping waste and rubbish. Tickets labelled ‘all-day’ also only mean six hours, so charges of £100 are enforced for going over that time. The site received an overall rating of one out of five based on five Google reviews, which all scored the car park, run by Smart Parking Limited, with the lowest possible score.

One scathing reviewer said: “When you enter the car park, the entire area is in complete darkness, no marking or parking bays. I realised it is pay and display parking only after I received a fine from them. Rubbish, building materials, broken glass and pallets lie around, potential hazards and breach of health and safety. Not safe to park and you can get hurt there very easy. Another added: “Got a fine from them, I couldn't see any signs since it's completely dark. Also it's full of rubbish, looks like an abandoned place.”

Gorgie Road Pay & Display was the worst car park in Scotland and the third worst in the UK, according to Google reviews.

The worst rated car park in the UK was Rochdale road Euro parks in Manchester. Some highlighted reviews include one from another Scottish location on the list, Brown Street car park in Glasgow, which was described as looking like “the surface of the moon or a well-used minefield”. Whilst the car park that narrowly missed out on third place, Birmingham’s Premier Parking Logistics, is described as having the rudest customer service handler on the phone with a habit of swearing and shouting aggressively at anyone who dares to ring the number.

Smart Parking Limited has been contacted for comment about their Gorgie Road Pay and Display site.

The worst 10 car parks in the UK:

Manchester - Rochdale Road Euro Parks (1.0 / 5)

Leeds - Parking Control Solutions, E Parade (1.0 / 5)

Edinburgh - Gorgie Road Pay and Display (1.0 / 5)

Sheffield - Berkeley Centre Car Park (1.1 / 5)

Birmingham - Premier Parking Logistics (1.1 / 5)

London - Reef London Feltham Asda Car Park (1.3 / 5)

Liverpool - JustPark Seel Street (1.4 / 5)

Glasgow - Brown Street Car Park (1.5 / 5)

Newcastle - The Gosforth Centre Car Park (1.7 / 5)