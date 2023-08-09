News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Gyle Shopping Centre evacuated due to toilet fire

Edinburgh shopping centre evacuated due to fire
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

Fire crews rushed to Edinburgh’s Gyle Shopping Centre yesterday evening when it was evacuated due to a fire in a public toilet near the entrance.

The shopping centre at South Gyle on the west side of the city was evacuated at around 6pm on Tuesday, August 8, with fire engines quickly on the scene to tackle the fire in the centre’s ground floor toilet. The fire was quickly extinguished and nobody was injured in the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 6.04pm on Tuesday, August 8 to reports of a fire within the Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh.

Staff and shoppers wait outside after the Gyle Shopping Centre was evacuated on Tuesday, August 8. Photo by Kieran Smith.
Staff and shoppers wait outside after the Gyle Shopping Centre was evacuated on Tuesday, August 8. Photo by Kieran Smith.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high reach vehicle to the scene where firefighters were met with a fire within the ground floor toilet near to the main entrance. There were no casualties and crews left the scene at 6.44pm after ensuring the fire was extinguished and the area was made safe."

Police Scotland said they did not receive a call about the incident, so did not attend the shopping centre yesterday evening.

When contacted by the Evening News, the Gyle Shopping Centre simply said: “We can’t say what happened.”