The former Holyrood Hotel has relaunched today as Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood, marking the completion of an extensive £10 million refurbishment.

The hotel, which has been a long-standing fixture in Edinburgh’s old town as a Macdonald Hotels’ property, has been integrated into Marriott's global portfolio of over 30 hotel brands.

The refurbishment works include the new Great Room lobby, a relaxed and sophisticated lifestyle space, bar, dining area and welcoming lobby. The hotel’s Spa and Fitness Centre, with its 14-metre heated pool, infrared Sauna, and fully equipped state-of-the-art gym has also been fully renovated and upgraded.

The Great Room at Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood.

The 160 guest bedrooms include junior suites, deluxe and king rooms with sleek wooden floors, and drench walk-in showers amongst other facilities. All rooms boast spacious en-suites, comfortable beds, cosy armchairs and 55-inch wall mounted flat screen TVs as standard.

The city’s vibrant arts scene is reflected in the art on display and carpet designs throughout; inspired by the late Scottish artist, Edinburgh-born Sir Eduardo Luigi Paolozzi CBE RA, known for his sculpture and graphic work and widely considered to be one of the pioneers of pop art.

Media and event spaces have been redesigned and fully equipped to offer new meeting facilities. Marriott’s M Club Lounge also adds a new dimension to the hotel and is designed to recognise and reward Marriott Bonvoy’s Elite members. Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite status members are able to enjoy 24/7 complimentary access to a private and exclusive space for every stay. Located on the first floor, the space is light and modern with an air of relaxed formality designed to facilitate productivity, relaxation and creativity.

Michael Falla, general manager of Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood. Photo by Sandy Young.

Michael Falla, general manager of Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood, said: “The relaunch of Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood is an exciting development for the City and the Marriott brand. It is incredible to see the refurbishment nearing completion; bringing the aesthetic of the property and quality of service up to Marriott standards is testament to the hotel team’s hard work and commitment to take the Hotel on the next stage of its journey.

"Edinburgh is such a vibrant city bursting with history and culture, we’re looking forward to welcoming our new and returning guests to enjoy an elevated and enriched Marriott experience with all that the city has to offer.”

Enjoying a prime location in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic old town, within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Edinburgh Marriott Hotel is situated directly opposite the Scottish Parliament building and Dynamic Earth.