He was joined by representatives from Edinburgh Candlemakers, the Norwegian Embassy and the Norwegian Honorary Consulate General, marking the start of the city’s festive celebrations.
Honorary Consul General of the Norwegian Consulate General in Edinburgh, Professor Julian Jones said: “The Christmas tree symbolises all that is best about what Norway and Scotland, and what Vestland and Edinburgh, have in common. Every year Vestland gives a Christmas tree as a gift to Edinburgh, as a ‘thank you’ for the help received from Scotland during the Second World War.
“Norway and Scotland are neighbours, and we have a common history going all the way back to the Viking times. There are strong ties between Edinburgh and Vestland, and our culture and our heritage bring us together in our Christmas festivities, with a splendid concert in St Giles cathedral following the lighting of the Tree, with Scottish and Norwegian musicians.
“The Christmas tree celebrates all that we have done together in the past, and all that we will do together in the future.”
