The funeral of Edinburgh firefighter Barry Martin, who died after suffering serious injuries during the Jenners fire, will take place in the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral next week.

Firefighters from across Scotland will join Mr Martin’s family and friends in paying tribute at the service on Friday (17 February). The 38-year-old, who lived in Fife but was based in the Capital, died on Friday, 27 January following the large-scale fire at the former Jenners building on Princes Street earlier that week.

At midday on Friday, the funeral cortege will make its way from the foot of the Royal Mile up to the Cathedral. The service, which mourners will attend by invitation, will start at 12.30pm. There will be a private committal afterwards.