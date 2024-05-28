Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh pub giveaway to mark International Burger Day

Whisky bottler The Single Cask and Edinburgh sandwich makers King of Feasts are giving away 50 free burgers with whisky-infused sauce to celebrate International Burger Day today, Tuesday, May 28.

The Polwarth Tavern will gift 50 free burgers with whisky-infused sauce to the first customers who walk through the pub’s doors and ask for a ‘Single Cask Saucy Sensation’, with the offer lasting all week.

Fife-based The Single Cask have been working with local supplier The Whisky Sauce Co to create a range of delicious single cask whisky sauces. The bottles will debut to lucky whisky lovers at Islay whisky festival in the last week of May, on offer at The Single Cask events throughout the year and available to buy online from The Single Cask.

King of Feasts head chef Jack Longmore at The Polwarth Tavern. Photos by Mike Wilkinson.

Among the single cask sauces are a hot sauce infused with a playful Speyside whisky from the Linkwood Distillery, a spicy tomato chutney created using a 34-year-old single cask grain whisky from the North British Distillery in Edinburgh, and a BBQ, using The Single Cask’s official Friends of the Feis bottling, a rare Rhinns cask from Bruichladdich Distillery.

Helen Stewart, brand marketing manager at The Single Cask, said: “Flavour and character are very important to us at The Single Cask. We believe this collaboration showcases both of these things extremely well. We are always searching for the ultimate single cask experience and we really believe this can be found in so many different and innovative ways.

“We recently announced a brand new approach to flavour profiling where each whisky we bottle is allocated to one of five moods. Partnerships like this really show the variety of possibilities when exploring, tasting and enjoying the ultimate single cask experience.”

The Single Cask whisky sauces, available to buy now.

The Polwarth Tavern and their King of Feasts sandwich partnership have previously been named as one of the best sandwich makers in the world in a list compiled by the Financial Times. Founded in Fife, The Whisky Sauce Co specialises in creating the best whisky sauces in the country, creating a single cask range for the first-time.

Adding his thoughts on the partnership, Rob Casson, aka King of Feasts, said: “We always want to explore new ways to enhance flavour and experiences. The Single Cask whisky is outstanding. Their approach to flavour lends itself deliciously to our range of mouthwatering burgers at The Polwarth Tavern. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate International Burger Day!”